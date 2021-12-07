BILLINGS — As Omicron fears spread across the country, hospitals are preparing for the worst and looking at past COVID surges as learning tools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 99% of COVID variant cases in the U.S. right now are still the Delta strain.

But there are confirmed Omicron cases in at least 19 states now, and that number is expected to go up.

Doctors and hospital officials at Billings Clinic say they know how to move their staff around to different floors of the hospital if they see an influx of patients.

They said they also use an "incident command" model to mobilize operational staff quickly in emergencies.

But, even though the Omicron variant is in several states already, it's hard to say if cases will go up in Montana.

"We're still very busy. We still have lots of people that are hospitalized with COVID, but the active cases are becoming less in our communities. We don't know with Omicron, as far as if there will be another wave or another surge in the future, it's still very early," Dr. Michelle Pierson, a physician at the clinic, said.

Dr. Pierson also said Omicron seems to be very transmissible, but it's too early to tell if it will cause severe disease.

Billings Clinic said they can request help from the National Guard again if they need help with staffing, but for now, that's not a problem.