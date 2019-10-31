Thanks in part to Billings Clinic, students form McKinley Elementary School were able to participant in a hands on demonstration featuring the new da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

Billings Clinic doctors demonstrated the new surgical system to the students and explained what it is used for. The da Vinci Xi is used for CV surgeries, eurology, gynecology, general surgeries and more.

Elizabeth Connor, a gynecologic oncologist at Billings Clinic gets to work with this equipment everyday and gets to see first hand how it has revolutionized surgery.

"Before we used to have to do a big incision and keep people in the hospital for days, this lets us do these surgeries much easier and limits the amount of time people are in the hospital," says Connor.

I was able to use the machine and see what it is like to be a surgeon.

The kids from McKinley Elementary School were also able to partake in the fun.

McKinley Elementary 3rd grader Nash Park says "the best part about it is that I was able to operate the machine correctly."

Whether or not they were able to operate the machine correctly, Billings Clinic still gave the kids an experience they won't soon forget.