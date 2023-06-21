BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic is confirming lays offs of several employees amid what they're calling a "restructuring" of their company.

The Clinic says the restructuring is anticipated to impact about 25 to 30 positions over the next 30 days, but they hope to reduce that number. They also say they will work with those impacted to potentially fill one of the approximately 300 open positions they are actively recruiting for.

Billings Clinic also says they want to support the employees who are affected as they go through this transition. They say the affected employees will be given a month's pay to consider one of the open positions within the company. Those who choose not to stay will receive health insurance benefits and severance pay based on their years of service.

We are working to learn more information about what has caused the need for these layoffs.

You can read Billings Clinic's statement in full below: