BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic is confirming lays offs of several employees amid what they're calling a "restructuring" of their company.
The Clinic says the restructuring is anticipated to impact about 25 to 30 positions over the next 30 days, but they hope to reduce that number. They also say they will work with those impacted to potentially fill one of the approximately 300 open positions they are actively recruiting for.
Billings Clinic also says they want to support the employees who are affected as they go through this transition. They say the affected employees will be given a month's pay to consider one of the open positions within the company. Those who choose not to stay will receive health insurance benefits and severance pay based on their years of service.
We are working to learn more information about what has caused the need for these layoffs.
You can read Billings Clinic's statement in full below:
Billings Clinic has been working to address the financial and operational headwinds brought on by one of the most challenging times ever seen in health care. The cost of contract labor and other rising costs have been an immense challenge for the entire industry. In order to deliver on its mission to care for all of the patients and communities it serves, Billings Clinic must continue to find ways to address rising costs.
Over the next 30 days, Billings Clinic is conducting focused, small-scale restructuring to align with current operations and position for the future. This restructuring is expected to impact approximately 25-30 positions, or about one-half of one percent of Billings Clinic’s total workforce. We are reviewing daily to reduce this number. Billings Clinic is also working with those individuals impacted who may be interested in staying with the organization to help them pursue one of the approximately 300 positions that are currently being actively recruited.
We are supporting these individuals with 30 days of paid administrative leave to consider open positions at Billings Clinic that align with their skills and interests. We are also supporting our affected employees who do not stay on with Billings Clinic with health insurance benefits and a severance package based on years of service. It is vital that we support these individuals as these transitions happen.