Some exciting news from Billings Clinic today as they announce plans to build a new level one trauma center -- to better serve patients in the magic city -- and surrounding regions

Today -- Billings Clinic held a press conference which kicked off the start of their 30-million-dollar campaign to bring a level one trauma center to the city.

Billings Clinic has a network of skilled doctors and nurses across 14 regional hospital partners – but the closest level one trauma center is in Salt Lake City, UT.

That puts patients in Montana -- who need that higher level of care -- at risk.

The Clinic currently operates as a level 2 trauma center – but staff say -- a change in status will ensure patients receive potentially lifesaving care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation.

Michael Englehart, General and Trauma Surgeon at Billings Clinic says, “This is a commitment that the Billings Clinic is making – we're committed to the patients in Billings – the patients in Montana – the patients in the region and in the surrounding states that we are here for you and we are here to help and help take care of you in times that are uncertain – especially when there are injuries and other illnesses.”

Jim Duncan – president of the Billings Clinic Foundation -- says the clinic is now eligible for a more advanced trauma center because it has grown so much in recent years. Now that they're better staffed -- there's no better time for the upgrade. He stated, “To become a level one trauma center you have to have a certain level of volume before you can apply for the accreditation to be named a level one – so our numbers have been growing each year over the last several years. So, we are now approaching an area of numbers where we will be at the level to be able to accomplish what's required to be a level one.”

Still More work is needed before they can break ground…The clinic says they’ve raised 13 million dollars so far of the total 30 million in funding needed to finish the project.

For more information or to support Billings Clinic as it advances to becoming a Level I Trauma Center, visit www.billingsclinic.com/trauma