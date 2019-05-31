Billings, Mont.—Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency is pleased to announce the third class of graduates of the Internal Medicine Residency program. A commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31 honored the ten physicians who completed the three-year residency and the four physicians who completed a one-year preliminary program required for future specialty residency training. The graduates are:

Guiset Carvajal, MD, will continue Rheumatology Fellowship training at the University of Colorado in Denver, CO. After her training, she will return as a Faculty Rheumatologist at Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.

Taylor Easley, MD, will practice as a primary care physician and Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency Faculty Hospitalist at Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.

Naomi Hasselblad, MD, will practice as a primary care physician at Medical Associates Healthcare in Dubuque, IA.

Stephanie Lucas, MD, will practice as a primary care physician at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates in Durham, NC.

Felipe Martignoni, MD, will primary care physician at Central Montana Medical Center in Lewiston, MT.

Nicholas Mills, DO, will practice as a primary care physician and hospitalist at Craig Memorial Health in Craig, CO.

Joanne Nazareth, MD, will practice as a primary care physician at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY.

Robert Renjel, JD, MBBS, will practice as a primary care physician at Duke Health System in Raleigh, NC.

Lauren Thom, MD, will practice as a hospitalist.

Michael White, MB, BCH, BAO, will practice as a hospitalist at Saint Mary-Corwin in Pueblo, CO.

Conrad Addison, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in diagnostic radiology at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA.

Coulter Neves, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training anesthesiology at the University of Arizona in Tuscon, AZ.

Hana Paladichuk, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in dermatology at the University of Texas in Austin, TX.

John Wallace, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in diagnostic radiology at Baylor-Scott and White in Texas

Billings Clinic established Montana’s first Internal Medicine Residency program in 2013. The three-year program combines education and research with practical clinical and hospital experience among a complex patient population. The residency program is designed to train internists to care for complex medically ill patients in rural environments. Training includes working in a rural community through the Rural Rotation Program. Each resident spends one month working at Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown, Mont.), a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, and one month at Sheridan Memorial Hospital (Sheridan, Wyo.), an 88-bed community hospital.

The program seeks to increase the number of primary care physicians that provide care for patients in rural locations. This graduating class is evidence of the benefits of a training program focused on the unique needs of practicing in a rural community. Of the ten physicians graduating from the three-year residency program, one will be practicing at Billings Clinic, one plans to return after fellowship training and another has taken a position at a rural Montana hospital.

The residency program is generously supported by funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The Helmsley Charitable Trust has provided three grants to support Billings Clinic’s efforts to train general internal medicine residents and give them opportunities to practice in rural locations. Representing more than $5.9 million for Billings Clinic, the Helmsley funding is designated to the Helmsley Simulation Laboratory and Medical Education Center, the Internal Medicine Residency Scholar Support Project and the Internal Medicine Residency Rural Rotation Program.

The Helmsley grants support Billings Clinic’s commitment to create an educational experience that is innovative and unique in addressing rural communities’ challenges with geographic isolation and shortages of healthcare providers.

In October 2016, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) granted the Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency program 10-year accreditation. This is ACGME’s highest rating.

