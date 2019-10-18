BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Clinic Family Birth Center is celebrating twenty years of care. In the past two decades, the center has birthed nearly 25,000 babies.

Obstetrics and gynecologist, Tersh McCracken, has been working at the birth center for 20 years and remembers when they first opened.

"It was a new service for us after being out of the baby business for years," he says, "and we weren't sure how it was going to go. We sent our nurses off for special training. It was a small group of us then. The first day we were open we were full which was really totally unexpected for us."

The Birth Center has grown from 14 staff members on day one to about 120 staff members today, according to Director of Women's and Children's services, Celeste Dimon. Through Dimon's vision, Billings Clinic has been able to expand its services to help different types of patients from those needing highly acute care and mothers with serious illnesses.

"It's been just an honor to be able to build a program from the ground up," says Dimon, "to hire all of the people, to have all the policies, build the building, with sort of putting all your touches on it and being able to manage all of that has been a highlight of my career without question."

McCracken and Dimon credit the staff for making the Family Birth Center a great place to work.

Billings Clinic honored eight staff members who have worked at the Family Birth Center since its inception 20 years ago.