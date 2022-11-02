UPDATE: NOV. 2 AT 9:10 A.M.

The suspect involved in the shooting that took place outside the Billings Clinic emergency room Oct. 16 has been identified, arrested and charged Wednesday.

Panda Aradia, 36, of Billings has been charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon and two counts of unlawful restraint, according to the Billings Police Department via Twitter.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.

The suspect was struck and then arrested.

No police officers nor hospital staff were injured.

The scene is secure and contained.

An investigation is ongoing.