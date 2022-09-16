BILLINGS, Mont. - This World Patient Safety Day, Billings Clinic is encouraging all residents to engage in safe medication practices by disposing of their unused medications in a takeback bin.

The bin is located inside Atrium Pharmacy and allows people to dispose of their expired and unused medications in a safe, healthy, and more environmentally friendly way.

Kelsie Ophus, Medication Prevention Coordinator at Billings Clinic, said that having this medication takeback program is not only important for our community but also for our environment.

"When we are flushing things down the toilet or we're throwing them in the garbage, the likelihood increases that people can have access to those things and it can get into our soil and our water system. So, it's really important not only for our patients and people in general but also for the environment to not be constantly exposed to those drugs," emphasized Ophus.

The takeback bin follows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations and safely incinerates expired medications.

Since the program’s initiation in 2018, Billings Clinic has disposed of over three thousand pounds of medications.

Additionally, DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on October 29th this year and is an effort to further prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.