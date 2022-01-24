If you suspect you have covid, your reaction might be to go get a rapid test from the pharmacy.

But health experts say some tests are better than others, and you do have to be careful.

If you think you have covid you might have gone to the store looking for an at-home test, but they may not always provide an accurate result.

They've been in high demand, and your results come in as few as 15 minutes. But a doctor at Billings Clinic says there are several reasons why rapid antigen tests could give you a false-negative.

If you wake up and have a cough, shortness of breath, and fever -- and immediately take a rapid antigen test that comes back negative -- it does not always mean you are out of the woods. A PCR test might be needed

"With a PCR, you can have very small amounts of the genetic material, with the antigen based, you have to have enough of the virus in the sample that's collected," said Dr. Neil Ku at Billings Clinic.

The PCR is more accurate, but the rapid test can still tell you if you are considered infectious.

Essentially, if you test positive on a rapid antigen test, that means you could actively spread the virus.

The doctor says if you use the 15 minute test, and it's negative, wait two or three days to try again, just to be sure you don't have the virus.