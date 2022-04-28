The following is a press release from Billings Clinic:

Denver, CO, and Billings, MT – DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, and Billings Clinic, Montana’s largest independent health care organization, today announced a new collaboration to provide patients on-demand, in-home medical care. The innovative collaboration will bring acute care to patients in the Billings area who often struggle with access to care when they need it. DispatchHealth’s complete platform delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients in their homes while Billings Clinic brings a deep and extensive knowledge and history of patient care needs throughout the region.

Patients can request DispatchHealth’s acute medical care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more. To request care, patients can call (406) 998-6299 or visit DispatchHealth.com or www.billingsclinic.com/dispatch without a referral. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient’s home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

“At Billings Clinic we believe that the best way to provide effective health care is to keep it local. Our collaboration with DispatchHealth is another step forward towards innovative care models to meet patients’ care needs,” said Mary Albers, Billings Clinic Chief Operating Officer. “After all, what is more local than high-acuity care in a patient’s home? With DispatchHealth, we look forward to serving our community in new and vital ways by meeting our patients where they are and where they want to receive care, in their homes.”

“Health care is rapidly changing and DispatchHealth’s proven value-based approach to care empowers health systems to go beyond traditional care settings,” said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. “We are pleased to partner with Billings Clinic to bring high-quality care to patients by lowering the barriers of healthcare access with the proven convenience of effective care in the home.”

This collaborative model aims to help keep people at home when an ED visit or hospitalization can be avoided, and a clinic visit is not possible. DispatchHealth’s services are available to all patients in the Billings community. For Billings Clinic patients, care is coordinated by DispatchHealth with the Billings Clinic primary care team, care managers and other Billings Clinic team members. This service keeps care teams closely involved in the care of patients who choose to receive care from Billings Clinic and DispatchHealth. Goals of this collaboration include:

Provide patients with another non-emergency care option

Create more access to post-acute care

Reduce non-emergency visits to the ED

Improve health outcomes and achieve industry-leading patient satisfaction scores by meeting patients where they are

Reduce health care costs for some patients by decreasing non-emergent trips to the ED

Provide better transitional care post discharge

Since its founding, DispatchHealth has scaled its system of care to offer complex home-based medical care, including mobile imaging. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023. The partnership between DispatchHealth and Billings Clinic provides patients excellent high-acuity care in the comfort of their own homes, while reducing preventable hospital readmissions and lowering medical costs.

People should continue to call 911 if they experience chest pain or other signs of a heart attack, signs of a stroke, severe bleeding, serious injury, suicidal thoughts, or actions or if the patient has lost consciousness.