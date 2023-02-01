BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic has received a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from DNV.

According to Billings Clinic, the certification is the highest level of stroke certification a health care organization can receive and reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events.

Standards for the certification are set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association.

Per DNV, Comprehensive Stroke Centers are typically and the largest and best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication.

Elements for Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, which Billings Clinic offers, include:

Availability of advanced imaging techniques: Magnetic Resonance Imaging/magnetic resonance angiography (MRI/MRA) Computed tomography angiogram (CTA) Digital subtraction angiography (DSA) Transcranial doppler (TCD)

Availability of personnel trained in vascular neurology, neurosurgery, and endovascular procedures.

24/7 availability of personnel, imaging, operating room and endovascular facilities.

Dedicated neurosciences intensive care unit (ICU) beds, facilities and capabilities to treat complex stroke patients.

Experience and expertise treating patients with large ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

“With stroke care, you have to have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act as a team with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Gauhar Chaudhary, MD, Billings Clinic neurohospitalist. “This certification from DNV is a reflection of the countless hours and dedication to quality care from the people at Billings Clinic, all to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

“When someone has a stroke, every minute counts, so getting them the best care in the shortest amount of time is essential,” Chaudhary said. “Being a comprehensive stroke center means we are able to recognize and provide rapid and effective treatment for all types of strokes. Quick expert treatment is key in preventing long-term disability and improving recovery.”

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”