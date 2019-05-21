Billings Clinic CEO fired from hospital

Billings Clinic announced the termination of their CEO's contract Tuesday, effective immediately.

According to the hospital, Dr. Randall Gibb's contract was terminated immediately. Billings Clinic said due to the confidentiality of employment matters, no further details will be provided regarding the termination of his contract.

In the news release, the board of directors named Dr. Robert Merchant and Dr. John Schallenkamp as the interim co-CEOs.

According to Billings Clinic, Dr. Gibb has been serving as Billings Clinic’s CEO since July of 2017. Dr. Gibb joined Billings Clinic in 2006 as a gynecologic oncologist and went on to serve as Medical Director of the Cancer Center and Chief Medical Officer. He became Interim CEO after Nicholas Wolter, MD retired in 2016.