BILLINGS - Staff at Billings Clinic are giving nurses some love this week through several events planned for Nurses Week.

There was a ceremony Monday afternoon in front of the hospital where a sculpture was dedicated in honor of nurses.

Wednesday, the Clinic will hold its annual nursing awards to honor nurses and exceptional departments from 2020 and 2021.

Nurses will also get treats and goodies delivered to them throughout the week. And there is also a night shift breakfast planned for Friday night.

Nurses say they know the last year has been extremely tough for all medical staff.

"I know that our nurses here sometimes feel like, 'What can I do? I'm one person.' And when we tell them that they have a huge impact, not just on their patients' lives, but on their families, and not just here, but across the world, they're amazed," Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Smith said.

The nursing awards ceremony on Wednesday will be held at Dehler Park.