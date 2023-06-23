BILLINGS, Mont. - In June, Billings Clinic celebrated receiving independent accreditation for its Psychiatry Residency Program and graduates from the program.

The Clinic’s Psychiatry Residency was granted accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

This residency will be the first and only of its kind in Montana dedicated to training new psychiatrists, according to Billings Clinic.

“We are excited and honored to achieve this accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education,” Jared Bozeman, M.D., Billings Clinic Psychiatry Residency Program Director, said. “It speaks to the quality of our planning team as well as the dedication from our psychiatry faculty and leadership. With the ever-growing need for those working in the psychiatry field we look forward to training the next generation of psychiatrists right here in Montana.”

They also celebrated the first graduating class of the program on June 16.

“This first class of residents is a very intelligent, well-educated group of young doctors with a pioneering spirit and a passion for serving rural and underserved communities,” said Jared Bozeman, MD, Billings program director and Billings Clinic psychiatrist. “Each of them is moving on to do exactly what this residency is designed for – to bring well-trained, caring psychiatrists to rural and underserved areas and meet the mental health needs of people no matter where they are. This residency will continue to increase the number of well-trained psychiatrists we have here at Billings Clinic and in the region and expand access, which will provide the communities we serve with much-needed mental health services.”

The following are the graduating psychiatry Residents: