Billings Clinic Cancer Center Celebrates ten years of service

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Cancer Center first opened its doors in summer of 2009, making a major step in cancer care services for residents of Montana, Wyoming, and even the western part of the Dakotas. On September 14, 2019, people gathered to celebrate the center's ten year anniversary.

Two Billings Clinic patients, Trisha Croft and Joan Fritz, took the podium to share their story battling cancer.

"In addition to the outstanding physicians on my team, I was also blessed to meet and receive excellent care, comfort, and support," says Fritz.

Because of all the services Billings Clinic Cancer Center provides, Justin Bottsford-Miller says they can be with a patient through anything.

"It means that people who live in Montana can have national level quality of care without going anywhere," says Bottsford-Miller, "They can stay here. Whatever that thing is, they can get it here, they can get it here at a high level and so they can stay with their family at home. They don't have to go to a Denver or a Salt Lake. They don't have to go to Seattle because it's available here."

The Billings Clinic Cancer Center sees more than 1600 patients every year and has more than 100 members serving patients. Billings Clinic Interim Co-CEO, John Schallenkamp, says Billings Clinic is on the map for exceptional oncology care.