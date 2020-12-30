BILLINGS - Billings Clinic announced Wednesday that it officially begins its affiliation with the Health Care District of Basin, Wyoming this week. Wendy Corr reports that the new partnership will benefit both the patients and the community at the rural hospital.

Tadd Greenfield is the CEO for Three Rivers Health, formerly known as the South Big Horn County Hospital District, with facilities located between the small towns of Greybull and Basin, Wyoming. He says the affiliation means a more stable future for the organization, which has faced hardships in the past few years.

“Since 2010, over 100 rural hospitals have closed in the United States. So there’s lots of desire, not just here, but everywhere else, for smaller rural hospitals to affiliate with bigger systems,” he said.

Greenfield did point out that Three Rivers Health is in good shape financially, but that they hope to maximize that stability with the affiliation with Billings Clinic.

“A part of our process has been, over the last 14 months or so, is to find a partner that kind of shares our values and will support the things that we want to do,” he said.

Greenfield said the patients will see the greatest benefits from this new affiliation, since it means they can bring in surgeons from the Billings Clinic.

"We break ground for a new surgical suite in January. We’ll partner with Powell Valley and with Lovell and with Billings Clinic, of course, to bring surgeons in to do procedures here,” he said.

With the addition of the facility in Basin, Billings Clinic has relationships with over 15 clinics across Montana and Northern Wyoming, and Greenfield points out that those connections are a bonus.

“This affiliation helps us to kind of work more closely with those folks and do things that none of us could really do on our own and without the affiliation,” Greenfield said.

From increased cardiology services and surgical options to broader access to care, Three Rivers Health and the South Big Horn County Hospital District look to benefit from this new affiliation with Billings Clinic.