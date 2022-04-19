The following is a press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

DENVER – FEMA has provided $1.58 million in Public Assistance funding to the Billings Clinic as part of the COVID-19 response. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 31, 2020. FEMA has now provided more than $43.9 million for Montana’s COVID-19 response with this award.

The FEMA Public Assistance funds were awarded to the Billings Clinic as reimbursement for the cost of additional contracted medical staff to provide emergency care for COVID-19 patients. From July 1 to December 31, 2021, the Billings Clinic contracted with 57 medical personnel who worked just over 10,000 hours to treat COVID-19 patients in Montana. This applicant is a private non-profit medical care facility.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.