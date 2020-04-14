BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Clinic is asking for donations of cloth masks from the sewing community, to distribute to patients and guest who come to their facilities.

Billings Clinic has partnered with 360-Office Solutions, who will serve as the drop off location for the cloth masks. At this time, they are only able to collect completed masks, and not masks materials, so they are asking sewers to use their own equipment and fabric. Billings Clinic will take care of cleaning the masks before giving them out to patients and guests.

Dr.Neil Ku, a Billings Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist, says proper hygiene and social distancing are the two most important measures someone can do, but cloth masks may provide additional benefits.

Several groups, including the Masks Crusaders of B-Town, a local sewing group, as well as other church communities have already come forward to help. In the last few weeks, the Masks Crusaders have already donated over one thousand masks.

"Cloth masks help keep our germs to ourselves. And so they help, instead of using a surgical mask for folks that aren't going to be in the line of healthcare, then you can use these masks and we will be preserving the ppe, the high filtration ppe, for the healthcare workers. And these masks will be there just to cover for our visitors and patients," says Registered Nurse and Founder of Masks Crusader of B-Town, Tori Taylor.

Taylor says they will continue to make masks until they are no longer needed. Anyone wanting to participate, can find the sewing directions and drop off location information, here.