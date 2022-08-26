Press release from Billings Clinic

Billings, MT – The Billings Clinic Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its chief executive officer, Dr. Scott Ellner. Dr. Ellner’s resignation is effective immediately. The board has appointed Dr. Clint Seger to step in as interim CEO.

In a letter of resignation, Dr. Ellner stated “I am honored to have worked with an incredible group of caregivers and physicians dedicated to providing better health care to our communities in Montana and Wyoming.” He added that he will move on to a new opportunity to pursue his “passion for re-imagining the delivery of health care.”

Keith Cook, chair of the Billings Clinic Board of Directors, said, “We’ve been through an extraordinary period since Dr. Ellner joined Billings Clinic in January of 2020. It has been a period that none of us could have envisioned. We wish Dr. Ellner well and we are looking ahead to a great future. This is a strong and committed organization, built on people of extraordinary character and capabilities, dedicated to serving our patients and communities with outstanding care and service.” Cook continued, “we are moving forward to establish Billings Clinic as a level one trauma center. I’m so proud of the people who make up the Billings Clinic."

Dr. Clint Seger is a family medicine physician who has been with Billings Clinic for 14 years, serving first as a family medicine physician and hospitalist. For the past eight years, Dr. Seger has served as Regional Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Seger is originally from Buffalo, WY, and lives in Billings with his spouse, Dr. Nadine Seger, and their two children.

The Billings Clinic Board will embark on a national search for a new physician CEO.

“Billings Clinic is a great organization, and this region is a wonderful place that attracts tremendous talent,” Cook said.