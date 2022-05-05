Press release from Billings Clinic:

Billings, MT— Billings Clinic is pleased to announce the launch of OnCall, a new virtual care option available to patients 24/7. Patients will be able to receive on-demand consultation, diagnosis, treatment planning, and ordering of prescriptions, when appropriate, from wherever they are.

Patients will be able to access Billings Clinic OnCall any time of day, 365 days a year, and connect with a local provider over their smartphone, tablet or computer to avoid disruptive trips to care sites and wait times in offices. This new service provides on-demand care, so no appointment is necessary. While this service is not intended to replace primary care, it can be a great option to timely, non-emergent care needs. Patients can request Billings Clinic OnCall medical care for a wide range of illnesses, including viral and bacterial infections, allergies, rashes, pink eye, and more. To request care, patients can visit Billingsclinic.com/oncall, without a referral.

“Sometimes there are situations that make coming into the office inconvenient, unsafe, or otherwise impossible depending on a patient's needs” said Michael Temporal, MD, Billings Clinic family medicine physician. “Knowing that my patients have another option means they can get the level of care they expect from Billings Clinic at a time that works for them.”

Billings Clinic has been a pioneer in digital health care, offering safe and reliable telehealth services for over 28 years. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual care options have become more popular to not only limit in-person interaction but also to offer more convenient and accessible care delivery for the whole family. OnCall is uniquely designed to care for all ages of patients. Children under the age of 18 may be added to a parent/guardian/caretaker’s Billings Clinic OnCall account.

Billings Clinic OnCall is designed to be a private, secure, HIPAA-compliant tool that allows patients to consult with a provider safely and confidentially, online. Billings Clinic OnCall does not transmit patient visit information, but patients can elect to share a visit summary with a primary care provider at the end of the visit. While Billings Clinic OnCall is offered in all 50 states, the patient must be physically located within the state of Montana to be seen by a Billings Clinic provider.

This is the latest of several new care offerings at Billings Clinic which enable people to use technology to access high-quality care at a lower cost from the comfort of their homes. Recently, Billings Clinic announced a collaboration with DispatchHealth to bring a new collaborative in-home care option for patients in the Billings area. Billings Clinic OnCall visits only cost $65 and payment is due at the time of service with a credit, debit or eligible HSA card.

People should continue to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department if they experience chest pain or other signs of a heart attack, signs of a stroke, severe bleeding, serious injury, suicidal thoughts, or actions or if the patient has lost consciousness.