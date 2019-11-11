Billings Clinic announces new CEO

Today, Billings Clinic held a press conference to introduce Dr. Scott Ellner as the new CEO of Billings Clinic starting in January 2020.

Dr. Ellner comes from a decorated medical background after last serving as the CEO of the Centura Health Physician Group in Colorado where he oversaw 900 physicians as part of their 17 hospital, 235 clinic system.

According to Billings Clinic Board of Chair Joy Ott, this job search only lasted six months when usually the process takes close to a year.

Ott goes on to say "I'm really most excited about his passion and care for patients but also for team members and also for employees. Really making sure that their voice is heard and that they bring their best to work everyday."

Dr. Ellner is set to begin his role as CEO on January 6th, 2020.