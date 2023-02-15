BILLING, Mont. - Billings Clinic and Logan Health are looking at combining to become one Montana-based health system.

The two health systems announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore uniting to enhance access, service and health care for the region.

“Our two organizations have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care. The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic CEO.

A release from Billings Clinic and Logan Health says the new combined health system will focus on:

Improving safety, quality and service

Expanding the depth and breadth of primary and specialty care provided locally

Providing an inter-connected rural trauma and emergency transport program

Engaging in a more effective and impactful approach for addressing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; population health; health equity and health disparities, including underserved populations and our tribal partners

Gaining operational efficiencies to reinvest in advancing care and services for the communities we serve

Enhancing recruitment and retention of excellent physicians, nurses, clinicians and other key staff

Growing medical education, research opportunities and innovation

“Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a long history of serving our communities’ health needs. We are thrilled about our shared vision to create something transformative. We are looking forward to having conversations with our teams and communities as we focus efforts on delivering outstanding care for years to come,” said Craig Lambrecht, MD, Logan Health President and CEO.

The new organization is expected to have a definitive agreement by spring 2023 with a tentative goal to have all details and approvals finalized as early as summer 2023.