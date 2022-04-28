BILLINGS, Mont - The people of Billings can now request on-demand medical care to be brought to their homes.

The Billings Clinic is partnering with Dispatch Health to bring on-demand and in-home care to the Magic City.

Now, patients of any age can receive many different types of medical care in the peace and comfort of their own space.

Karrie Austin, Regional Director of Operations of Dispatch Health says keeping the patients in their homes leads to better results from treatment.

“Traditionally we have asked patients to come to health care and now health care is going out to the patient. And so really identifying need a different way to receive care in order for them to be successful,” says Austin.

There are, however, some cases where in-home care may not be enough, but Dispatch Health is there to offer options.

She added, “what we do not do is anything time-sensitive. So, anything that is critical or anything that is life-threatening is patients that need to be directed to and are directed by our access center to the closest most appropriate facilities based on that chief complaint.”

You and your loved ones no longer have to deal with the stresses of having to wait in the ER for minor health concerns. Larry Severa, Chair of Geriatric Medicine for Billings Clinic, says this will benefit many of his patients, especially for after-hours and weekend care needs.

He says, “This is not something that we have been able to do, so having this collaboration with Dispatch health really allows us to take that care that we are use to a Billings Clinic and take it out to that person in the facility, whether it’s a nursing home, assisted living, even their own home.”

Working directly with the Clinic, Dispatch Health will send out a certified medical team with the right equipment that will support patients’ needs. Phil Mitchell Chief Medical Officer of Dispatch Health says they can perform procedures like administering iv fluids, rapid testing, and drainage of fluids in the lungs.

“We pride ourselves in being able to see and take care of patients that have high medical and high social needs...we have the ability to assess them, diagnose them, and start treating them with the medications that would start to remove that fluid from their lungs and get them on the road to recovery,” says Phil.

With this new service, Billings-area patients can now get effective health care in places they know and trust.

This can be extremely helpful for those in more rural areas who have limited mobility or access to transportation.