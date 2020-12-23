BILLINGS - When the pandemic hit in March, frontline workers were tasked with finding adequate daycare for their children. That's when the Billings Public Library teamed with them, which prompted both facilities to receive community service awards Wednesday.

The initiative for daycare came together in under 24 hours and turned the library into a safe space for Yellowstone County's healthcare worker's children for 11 weeks in the beginning of the pandemic.

This act of giving back sparked the interest of The Shining Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who awarded community service awards to both facilities.

Billings Clinic's Amberly Pahut said her team is honored to receive the recognition and she's proud they were able to provide for our community's frontline workers.

"They are impacting people's live every day, and so to take away one more stressor from their life by having their kids be able to come to a safe place like the library. It just offered a huge relief. The fact that they were able to do this on such short timeframe and come up with something that worked for several months, it's thinking outside the box."

This award is one of two the Daughters of the American Revolution are allowed to give each year.