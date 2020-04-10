Billings Clinic and Billings Flying Service breathe life into ventilator

BILLINGS, Mont. - The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shortage of ppe across the nation. In anticipation that ventilators may become scarce, the Billings Clinic teamed up with Billings Flying Service to create a locally available ventilator.

Following the design files of how to construct a ventilator fro Rice University, the team of engineers got to work immediately. The team was able to receive 3-D printed parts from Spencer Zaugg Family Dentistry and the rest of the materials were readily available to them. Engineer, Tom Decker, says it took roughly one day for them to assemble and get the ventilator running.

Dusty Richardson, a neurosurgeon from Billings Clinic says he's happy the Billings Flying Service reached out to him to find a way to help the community.

"We never want to be in a position where we have to ration ventilator usage or where we have to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn't. We don't want to ever have to be in that situation if we can prevent it. So in a spirit of being prepared for a potential of ventilators being needed and being short we decided to set out to produce a ventilator," says Richardson

The ventilator is currently functional, but the team will continue to make small adjustments and improvements. Richardson is hopeful that they'll never have to use it.