BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic prides itself on offering cutting edge treatment for their cancer patients.

To help in that battle, the hospital plans to host out of town cancer patients in their two story, fully furnished duplexes. For many patients, their treatments could take up to 5 weeks or even longer.

"This type of housing is meant to make it easier physically emotionally and financially for our patients that are seeking that care.", said Dr. Elizabeth Connor, for Billings Clinic.

Not in this effort alone, countless donors from the hospital, local families and businesses like Riversage Inn, provided furnishings like clean towels and linens.

"Members of our cancer center from our infusion center to our research team our radiation oncologist team our medical oncologist team, everybody is contributing everything from the shoer curtains to the couches.", said Dr. Connor.

To make their patients stay as comfortable as possible, each of the two story duplexes not only come fully furnished but include a kitchen and two bedrooms.

"When people undergo chemotherapy or undergo other parts of the process, many times they are exhausted, just want a quiet place that's close to the hospital, they don't have to worry about traffic they can walk to and from the hospital.", said donor Don Roberts.

Billings Clinic hosts their first patient Monday in their new properties. If you are an out of town patient staying for an extended amount of time, check with your oncologist to see if you're a candidate.