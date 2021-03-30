BILLINGS - Billings Clinic is opening a new clinic dedicated to testing and treating COVID-19.

The $430,000 expansion is part of the SameDay Care Clinic located at 801 North 29th Street. SameDay Care Viral, as it is called, is 2,400 square foot and houses seven exam rooms. The facility also has x-ray capability.

Funding for this expansion came from private and state COVID-19 grants, according to Billings Clinic, but the facility will treat more than just the coronavirus.

"This is a service that we always provided in SameDay Care, checking for rapid Strep and Flu, but this way we're able to in a separate space that protects our patients a little more from potentially contracting the disease," Callie Vermandel, Nurse Manager at SameDay Care Viral, said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can schedule a SameDay Care Viral appointment by calling 406-238-2677.