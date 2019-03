According to the Billings Fire Chief, Bill Rash, The Billings City/ County 9-1-1 Center has failed to receive a number of 9-1-1 calls through Verizon Wireless services.

Verizon Wireless is working on a solution to this problem.

If you are unable to make contact with the city/ county 9-1-1 center through your verizon wireless service, immediately call (406) 657-8200 to report your emergency.

Please direct all inquiries to Billings Fire Department Fire Administration at 657-8423.