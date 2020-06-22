Billings city council votes unanimously to replace public safety mill levy

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings City Council did not reach a decision on approving proposed budget cuts for 2021. The cuts would make up the city's seven million dollar budget deficit.

Billings City Manager, Chris Kukulski, presented a revised 2021 budget which would implement cuts to Billings Police, Billings Fire, Billings Parks and Recreation, and administrative roles. The revised budget would not result in closing public pools or the Billings Senior Center. Instead, Mike Whitaker, Director of Billings Parks and Recreation, says the cuts may result in fee increases and impact some parks programs.

The council voted unanimously to repeal and replace the city's public safety mill levy. If the new public safety mill levy passes, the city will have 4 million more dollars in revenue for the public safety fund.