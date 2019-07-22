The Billings City Parking Division will soon have a new way for you to pay when parking downtown.

The City is partnering with the app “paybyphone.” The app will show downtown visitors where they can find open metered parking and then allow them to pay for the space on their phone using a credit card connected to the app.

The parking division believes that this new digital tool will help cut down on offenders who fail to feed meters or overstay their allotted time and then fail to pay their parking citations.

Since 2013 the city has recorded more than $150,000 unpaid parking citations.

During the City Council’s July 22nd meeting Mayr Bill Cole directed the parking division to get more aggressive in cracking down on habitual offenders by booting more often.

Council members also voted to move forward with a new plan that increases parking fees downtown.

Under the new parking payment plan: Monthly fees for assigned parking in city parking garages will increase from $115 to $121.

Monthly fees for covered parking increases from $57.50 to $60.50.

And monthly roof parking fees increases from $28.75 cents to $30.25.

Hourly parking in City garages also increases. Where the public could park for free for the first hour, that will change. Now the first hour will cost $1.00 and increase by $1.00 for each hour you are parked in a garage with a daily cap of $8.00

Street parking is also going up.

2-hour meter fees will increase from $0.75 an hour to $1.00 an hour but the city will also add a third hour for street parking at a cost of $2.00.