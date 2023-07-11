BILLINGS, Mont. - During the Billings City Council weekly meeting on Monday, members voted in favor of a $142 Million bond on the Yellowstone County Voter's November ballot, expanding features of different parks around the Magic City.

"We'll need to make adjustments to the language of the bond," said Billings City Councilman Roy Neese.

"We owe it to our residents, if they're going to see it and vote on it, the money gets approved in the areas of the different parks that we're asking."

Par Montana, the company that recently acquired the Exxon Mobil Refinery, has pledged $2 Million for the bond if passed in November.

"When people come to find work here or to invest in companies here, they always ask what my employees can do," explained Dan Carter, the Public Affairs Manager for Par Montana.

"The people that ask about working out here are usually in their early twenties to thirties. That's the work force we want to attract. This is one of the ways to attract those employees."

We'll continue following this story as it develops.