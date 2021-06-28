Billings City Council to vote on Public Safety Mill Levy

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council will vote on the Public Safety Mill Levy at the meeting on June 28. If it passes City Council, Billings Voters will vote on it at the general election in November according to Council Member Penny Ronning.

The Billings City Council meeting starts on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.. A link to the agenda and instructions on how to watch the meeting can be found here.

The mill levy would add additional police officers, as well as provide additional funding for: the court system, code enforcement, the Billings Fire Department and mental health and substance abuse services.

If it passes, the levy will raise property taxes about $100 a year on a $200,000 home. You can type in the value of your home here to see what your property taxes would be.

Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said if the levy passes, the fire department will look at creating Mobile Response Teams. Those teams will handle respond to EMS calls (also known as medical calls).

"It will be a division unto itself," Valdez said. "And, it will be two lightweight vehicles that respond to the majority of our EMS calls, our medical calls."

A 2021 study of the Billings Fire Department found that 74% of the calls were EMS (see the bottom of page 8 of the CPSM report).

A 2021 study of the Billings Police Department said:

"...for some assignments the need for additional staffing is immediate and urgent. This was especially true for some patrol-related functions and for detectives, as well as for midlevel supervisory positions throughout the department."