Billings City Council to vote on Castle Rock Park development plan

BILLINGS - The 25 acre area near Wicks Lane and Nutter Boulevard called Castle Rock Park is only partially developed, but that could change if Billings City Council decides to adopt a development plan next Monday.

If council does approve the plan, it will become the official guiding document for the development of Castle Rock Park.

City leaders have hosted public input sessions and sent out public surveys to see what Billings Heights' residents want to see at their potential new park.

Results from a public survey show most responders would like to see a playground, a swimming pool, outdoor event space, food truck accessibility and a climbing boulder.

The full build out of Castle Rock Park is estimated at almost $12 million with about $70,000 in maintenance cost per year.

This is a developing story.