BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council is set to have a public hearing and then, vote on an action plan for use of federal grant dollars designed to build affordable housing.

Director of Planning and Community Services Wyeth Friday said a little more than $1.6 million federal grant dollars are available from Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships programs (HOME).

Friday said housing developers can apply to the city to use some of those grant dollars to build low-income, or affordable, housing.

"The city isn't actually building the housing, but because we can receive these federal funds and then, provide them through the application process, we can help facilitate that," Friday said. So, that's kind of how it works. The housing developers are the ones who need to actually do the projects."

HomeFront is a nonprofit that builds affordable housing. NonStop Local asked HomeFront what need they are seeing right now.

"We have around 185 Section 8 voucher holders that are out on the streets, that have vouchers issued to them, that they're looking for places to rent," HomeFront CFO Helen Verhasselt said. "On our waiting list for our other properties and for public housing, the current number on our waiting list is 7,453. That's just for the Billings community. The need is extremely high for affordable. There is a lot of construction going on in the community, but they aren't affordable units."

HomeFront has used multiple grants to build housing in Billings. They are currently looking to build 100 modular two bedroom, two bath units in the Billings Heights.

"We're needing additional funding to get that project to continue to move forward," Verhasselt said. "That project could get 100 units online, be able to move into, within a year."

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 in City Hall (220 N. 27th Street). Community members can attend in person or over Zoom.