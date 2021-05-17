Billings City Council to plan 2022 budget; will listen to presentations from Billings Police and Billings Fire

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council will listen to presentations from departments in the city, including Billings Police and Billings Fire, as they begin planning the 2022 budget. The meeting will start at 5:30 on May 17. It can be viewed here.

The Center for Public Safety Management did an independent study of the police department in February. Their analysis recommended the police department hire additional staff, saying:

"...for some assignments the need for additional staffing is immediate and urgent. This was especially true for some patrol-related functions and for detectives, as well as for midlevel supervisory positions throughout the department."

"And, again, it's an expensive prospect to put cops on the street," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said. "I understand that. But, we're to a point now, something has got to give. We just can't keep going the way we're going and continue to be able to handle it. If the city continues to grow and we don't get anymore assets, we're going to have to start making some hard choices on prioritization."

You can view the independent study here.

The Billings City Council agenda can be found here.