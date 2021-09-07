Billings City Council to discuss regulation of marijuana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council is set to discuss marijuana business regulation, licensing and zoning at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 7.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at Billings City Hall. The public is welcome to comment at the meeting or share comments through email: council@billingsmt.gov.

Billings City Council Member Penny Ronning said there are several regulatory areas the council is considering right now:

1. Number cap for adult use dispensaries, if any. 2. Number cap for dispensaries selling only medical marijuana, if any. 3. Buffer zones from sensitive areas (i.e., schools, daycare centers, child care centers, public parks, places of worship, etc.) 4. Zoning districts for dispensaries. 5. Cultivation canopy limit, if any. 6. Cultivation water rules and regulations, if any. 7. Plus factors for award of adult-use dispensary license such as energy and water conservation, use of recycled materials, aesthetics in premises and signage, etc.

Ronning added that they are also beginning discussions on manufacturing and testing.

The meeting agenda says:

"Although the State of Montana has provided for testing at the state level, because there is no federal regulation of marijuana, additional testing could be implemented by the City of Billings."

Voters in Billings will decide in November if marijuana can be sold inside the City of Billings. Voters in Yellowstone County will also decide in November if there will be a 3% sales tax on adult-use and/or medical marijuana sales.