Billings City Council proposes legislative priorities for 2021

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council is laying out its legislative priorities for 2021, and one of their focuses is on enhancing public safety and security.

“We’ve seen significant increases in crime over the past decade and unfortunately this past year is no exception," said City Manager, Chris Kukulski. "We’re also seeing that our jail is … I think the number is something north of 125 offenders who have been fully adjudicated from the court system. They’re sitting in our jail rather than being in state custody, and that’s making it difficult for us as we try to enforce laws in Billings.”

Kukulski also said there are a disproportionate number of parolees that are released into Billings compared to other Montana cities.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, there are 2,881 total parolees in Billings as of January 10, 2021. This includes parolees who have not spent any time in jail, but the number is still the most of any other city in Montana.

Kukulski is also concerned whether the state has provided enough parole officers to help with parolees’ re-assimilation into the Billings community.

According to the city council agenda, the public safety legislative priority also includes fighting against drug abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and associated crime, reducing vagrancy, homelessness and increasing resources for mental health services.

The council has a number of options they can decide upon in Monday's meeting: approve the list of legislative priorities, create and pass an amended set of priorities, forgo having an adopted set of priorities, or disapprove of the 2021 legislative priorities.