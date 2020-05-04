Billings City Council outlines proposed budget for 2021

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings City Manager Chris Kukulski outlined the proposed budget for 2021 in Monday's city council work session.

According to the budget outline, decisions were made with keeping the economic impact of COVID-19 in mind. Kukulski says the 2021 budget aims to reduce costs and delay a public safety levy ask until 2022. However, the improvement of the safety of Billings is still listed as a top priority.

The 2021 budget will go into effect July 1, 2020 and run through June 20, 2021.

The full text of the proposed budget can be found here: https://ci.billings.mt.us/DocumentCenter/View/41944/FY-2021-Proposed-Budget