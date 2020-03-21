BILLINGS, MT - Municipalities and other government organizations are continuing to do their work for the people they serve. But in light of restrictions put in place following the Coronavirus pandemic these organizations are having to get more creative in order to do their work while also respecting open meetings laws.

On March 16th Billings City Council members held their regularly scheduled work session within City Hall but council members were spread out around the dais in order to respect social distancing.

Restrictions were also in place for members of the public who were asked to only sit two to a bench.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting for Billings City Council will take place in a virtual environment. City Hall will be closed, but members of the public will still have a chance to participate during public hearings and the public comment period through by calling 406.237.6196.

All callers will be in a queued system and are asked to remain on hold and be patient. Calls will be taken in the order in which they are received. Callers will be restricted to 3 minutes of testimony as is customary.

Comments may be sent to Council via email before 3:00 PM on Monday, March 23rd, at council@ci.billings.mt.us.

Emails received after 3:00 PM and prior to 5:00 PM, may be read during the meeting.

You can see a copy of the Council agenda by clicking here.