Monday night, Billings City Council members continued their discussion on the marijuana industry.

They're working on rules and regulations for cannabis, in the event voters say "Yes" to recreational marijuana sales in November.

Council members focused on dispensaries, specifically the licensing process, and how many marijuana businesses could be allowed to open in Billings if voters allow recreational sales.

On the licensing process, City Council talked about a possible lottery system, where business owners would apply to get a recreational license, and would be selected randomly.

They also discussed capping recreational and medical dispensaries within city limits.

Last week, the council passed a 90 day moratorium on new marijuana businesses, meaning there won't be any new ones allowed to open until the council has a better idea of how they want to handle the industry.

During public comment, one woman said there are already enough regulations on marijuana.

"You've all made up your minds that we are all bad people selling toxic drugs, that will eat the children's brains, and ruin our precious town. What you need to be concerned with, is the meth, gambling, and alcohol, which has already ruined this town, but now our industry has to pay the price with over regulation, and ridiculous rules," she said.

City Council also looked at cities in other states with legal marijuana, and they were shown data on population density in those areas.

The numbers gave council members an idea of how many dispensaries would be needed to serve the Billings population, which is around 110,000 people in city limits.

Here's an assistant city attorney's estimation:

"Around, eight or nine dispensaries within city limits would put us right in the middle of the pack. We do need to realize that if we put nine dispensaries here, in the city, that gives us 31 in the county," said Assistant City Attorney, Karen Tracy.

Right now, Yellowstone County has a total of 29 medical dispensaries, and two of those are in Billings city limits.

A numerical cap on dispensaries could be a policy decision from council in the future.

If Billings voters say "No" to recreational cannabis sales in November, you could only buy it legally from dispensaries outside city limits.