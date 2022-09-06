Billings City Council discuss how the Public Safety Mill Levy and the Marijuana Options Tax money could possibly be spent

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This evening in Downtown Billings at City Hall, City Council members discussed how the voter approved Mill Levy for public safety and money from the Marijuana Options Tax will be spent.

City Council heard from various members of the community as well as organizations like Health by Design and RiverStone Health Foundation to spend a combined $800,000 on ways to improve issues like public safety, substance abuse, and preventative care solutions for mental health.

Although many proposals were offered, no decision was made tonight.

During public comment, one woman spoke of her concerns regarding safety issues near St.Elmo's ave.

Riverstone Health offered options for funds to go towards the Nurse-Family Partnership, a support system that helps improve the lives of pregnant, vulnerable mothers.

I spoke with Chris Kukulski, City Administrator, he says the Nurse-Family Partnership is a preventative solution that targets not only vulnerable mothers, but promotes a stable environment for child development.

Chris says, "we're talking about hundreds of families in Yellowstone County that could benefit from and we as a community could benefit. If that child truly has a better opportunity in life to get an education, stay in the education system, stay in the workforce, and stay out of the criminal justice system. All things that lead to a healthy city and a healthier community."