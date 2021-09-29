Billings City Council Candidate Forum scheduled for Sept. 29

BILLINGS, Mont. - Everyone is welcome to attend the Billings City Council Candidate Forum scheduled for September 29 at Alberta Bair Theater.

The event is free. It is being hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Billings Alliance. The Chamber said candidates will be asked questions about funding public safety, economic development, zoning and other important issues.

"We hear often from the community and our membership that people just don't know enough about what's going on with local elections," Business Advocacy Director Dan Brooks said. "So, we want to provide this as an opportunity for people to come and hear from the candidates."

The forum will be held at Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Avenue N, Billings. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and hor d'oeuvres will be served. Then, the event will go from 6-7:50 p.m..

If you need to double check what ward you are in, you can do that here.