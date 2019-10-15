BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dennis Ulvestad, a Billings City Council candidate, also happens to have a warrant out for his arrest. Ulvestad received two DUIs in 2017. He says he was completely unaware there is a warrant out for his arrest until local media reports came out recently.

Ulvestad also says he was unaware he violated terms of his probation and was falling behind on court payments. He says he is all paid up now, and thinks his twelve years of experience in local government will help him in the election, but he doesn't know how his circumstances will affect the race for city council.

"I made a mistake," says Ulvestad, "I was in a dark part of my life two years ago, my wife had passed away, and I'm a type 2 diabetic and I thought one drink wouldn't hurt me but it did. I was taken to a hospital. And I would say, ignorance of the law is no excuse. I understand that completely."

Elections Director, Bret Rutherford says Ulvestad's situation would have no affect on the race.