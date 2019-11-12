Tonight, City Council held a meeting to further discuss the improvement process of the Billings Police Departments evidence facility.

After voting to approve an expansion to the facility in September, council moved forward with the bidding process and approved the bid from T.W. Clark Construction of $3,383,000.

The current evidence facility for the Billings Police Department sits in what used to be an old storage facility as the police department has been dealing with various issues in the facility such as lack of security methods, lack of space for evidence and workers and more.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John was present at the meeting and is happy to see this issue continuing to gain momentum.

St. John says "for us the ability to move forward is going to significantly help our operation which the evidence process is very very important in the justice system."

After talking with Chief St. John, he told me that some of the upgrades for the facility include more space for employees, more storage space for evidence and increased security measures that should help increase productivity within the facility.

"It'll make us much more efficient," says St. John, "it'll provide a better chain of custody and better accountability on the evidence process specifically and it'll set us up for ten years into the future as we move forward."

There was lots of debate on whether or not to move the facility to a new location such as City Hall, but council decided that the best place for the facility is at the current location.

The bid from T.W. Clark will not cover the entire cost of the facility once pre-site work, construction and other features are accounted for as financing for the construction will come to City Council at a future meeting.