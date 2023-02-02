BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV).

Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down any program that provides services to the community.

In a letter to Shane Colton, an attorney who contacted the City on behalf of FPYV, Dahl said the City’s issue lies with churches being considered commercial buildings, and therefore are subject to the International Fire Code and the International Building Code.

“If a commercial building, in this case a church, wishes to provide overnight shelter, it is considered outside of the allowed use for churches and constitutes a change of use for whatever portion of the building being used in that manner. Any use for a church that includes overnight sleeping of a transient nature must meet the requirements of the IBC for residential uses. It is important to note that multiuse spaces are required to meet code requirements for all the intended uses,” Dahl said.

In January, Fire Marshall Bill Tatum reportedly said any church providing overnight guests would need to reach out to him to check if they meet requirements under the codes.

Dahl says Family Promise’s partners did not contact Tatum about the requirements.

City officials have reached out to Family Promise to set up a time to meet to work together going forward.

You can read the full letter and documents on the International Fire Code and the International Building Code here.