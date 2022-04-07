There were over 50 families who turned away last year and nearly 70 on a waitlist. After a three-year campaign that started during COVID. The foundation is finally able to start working to add additional classrooms to accommodate the number of students.

Matthew Mcdonnell, President of the Billings Christian Foundations tells us what it means for the future. He said, “We want to meet that need for these little kids. I mean, today you get to see them cheering and chanting. It's building future generations in the name of our campaign. It couldn’t be more relevant today to see those little kids, especially with those hard hats on. So, it’s a wonderful day, and it’s just kind of starting off and kicking off history, adding to it, and more big things to come. “