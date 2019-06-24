Billings child with half of a heart approaching third procedure since birth

KULR (Billings)- Adversity. We all face it at some point. For the Boeshans, they are all too familiar with it.

However, with struggle, comes support.

Which is exactly what this family has as they remain #AustinStrong.

"He absolutely loves anything Disney. Toy Story, Cars.. he's fun, he's got quite the sense of humor and keeps us on our toes," says Austin's mother, Robyn.

3-year-old Austin Boeshans is anything but shy, despite approaching his 3rd heart surgery.

Austin was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), which essentially means he was born with half of a heart.

At the age of about 36 hours, Austin had his first heart surgery. At 5 months, his second, and in July, he'll have his third heart surgery.

The Boeshans remain hopeful for a positive outcome. However, this family is all too familiar with having a child with heart complications.

In 2013, at just two months old, the Boeshans lost their daughter Mackenzie to undetected congenital heart defects.

"Just knowing that you could lose another one is hard on a family. It's hard financially, it's hard emotionally but we're definitely getting through it.

Austin's procedure is set to happen in Denver and as Robyn mentioned, the financial burden can be taxing; but that's where Plaza Arcade Bar and Grill is stepping in.

On June 29th and 30th, Plaza will be hosting events to help raise money for Austin. When they first heard his story they knew they had to step in.

"Immediately our ownership and managers here were like, we want to do something, and we want to do something big. We put together a pretty exciting weekend full of tournaments and auctions and hopefully we can bring a lot of people out and raise some great money for Austin and his family," said Plaza Bar Manager, Saskia Boogman.

The Boeshans' have experienced hardship to say the least. Despite that, the community, Robyn, and one Disney loving little boy remain #AustinStrong going into his third heart surgery.

"To know that we can be hopeful through his surgeries and know that he's going to come out stronger on the other end of it, it keeps us really hopeful and positive," said Robyn.

Among the events this weekend, a volleyball and cornhole tournament, music and raffles at Rose Park in Billings.

