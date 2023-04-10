BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant (SCASDP Grant), which would enable a direct flight from Billings to either San Francisco or Los Angeles.

"To be able to secure airlines to a new destination is important for the economy," President and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce John Brewer said, "it's important for our mobile society. People expect to live in a community that has excellent air service, to get to where they need to be, whether it's to do business, or to see friends or relatives."

The community needs to raise $750,000 to apply for the grant. The funds would help guarantee revenue for the airline providing the flight. So far, the Billings Chamber of Commerce said they have raised $300,000.

"When we look at where people from Billings are traveling to every year, Los Angelos and San Francisco continually appear in the top 10," Brewer added. "You know, it rotates here and there. But we have direct service to every other city where people are traveling to from Billings."

Director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings Jeff Roach said the city won a SCASDP Grant about six years ago.

"This grant was used by Billings in 2017 to get air service on American Airlines to Dallas Fort Worth," Roach said. "It was very successful. American Airlines expanded their service to Phoenix as well."

If the grant application is successful, Brewer said they would advertise travel to Billings in either San Francisco or Los Angeles (depending on where the direct flight was planned).

"So, we want people to be aware in Billings that the new service would be available," Brewer said. "But then, we want to see those people from Los Angeles and San Francisco come here to explore Yellowstone Park, explore Billings. Come here for business and commerce. Or, even consider relocation now that we have that direct service."

The grant application is due May 17. The results of the application will be announced at the end of the summer.