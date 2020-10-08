BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County is getting dangerously close to an average of 40-per-100,000 threshold for new COVID-19 cases.

Over a 4-week period, the average number per week has grown from 18 to 31 to 32 and then 36 for the week ending October 3rd.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton says he will enact stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Yellowstone County if the average reaches an average 40 or more.

Those restrictions would go into effect as of the first week of November.

But if the average spikes to 50 or more those restrictions would go into effect much sooner.

That's something local business owners and the Billings Chamber of Commerce want desperately to avoid.

On Thursday the chamber held a tele-town hall to bring business owners together to discuss measures they can take to help reverse the trend.

One thing some businesses point out, putting employees in charge of making sure patrons mask up can be dangerous.

Brad Griffin is with the Montana Retail Association. He says, “for the vast majority of restaurants, it's not the owner that's manning the front door, it's a 21-year-old student and are you going to put that person in harms way? I mean people do get violent. People are crazy about this and we've had a lot of reports of problems with that."

One idea being floated by the chamber is adding a 4th “w” to the list of “wash your hands,” “wear your mask,” and “watch your distance.”

The Billings Chamber of Commerce is asking its members to take the pledge to “work from home.”

The goal is have those who can work remotely to do so thus limiting exposure in the workplace wherever possible.

As for the other “W's,” County Health Officer John Felton says that's up to each individual.

Felton says, “We have to view this not just from the perspective that nobody in my family has gotten it, but that my community has been affected. We have to make this personal. If it doesn't get personal until someone you know gets very sick or passes away, then we're going to have a real hard time slowing this down.