BILLINGS, MT. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce concluded their Ag Celebration Week with a banquet geared towards appreciating members of the agriculture industry.

"It's great to look at what makes Montana's economy," said Rob Erickson, one of the owners of Western Ranch Supply.

"It's great to have a relaxed event where people who help Billings grow get recognized."

The event took place at MetraPark Pavilion, with food and live music.

"I love the fact that we get to do the work we do, and get a great amount of gratitude from the community," said Erickson.

The event began on Friday at 5 p.m. and concluded at 9 p.m.